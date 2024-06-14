As Cadbury opts for low-key, wry bafflement with its ‘Distraction’ Milk & More ads, Mars has gone broader and sillier with its latest spot for Twix.

Like its recent ad in which bears discussed eating humans in the same terms as two campers pondered munching a Twix, there’s a US flavour. This time it’s a gruff biker gang enjoying a chocolatey snack. One comments how it’s a “cookie inside a candy bar… it’s like a cookie in disguise”.

As we indignantly huff that it’s actually a biscuit inside a chocolate bar, another biker describes what he’d do to anyone caught in disguise in his gang. It’s brutal. A Twix is snapped. And one member of the gang looks particularly nervous.

It’s a simple joke, but a solid one, played brilliantly.