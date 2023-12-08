Marks & Spencer has given away over half a million gifts or rewards, including decorations, pyjamas, slippers and biscuits, and gained over 300,000 new app users in the process.

Users have won the gifts by opening ‘doors’ in M&S’s digital Advent calendar, which has returned to its Sparks loyalty app for a third year.

Called 12 Days of M&S – and previously known as 12 Days of Sparks – it gives away one gift or reward for every door opened.

The reward may be a discount redeemable on a purchase, while Christmas light up liqueurs and bottles of prosecco are among the gifts.

Customers who open all 12 doors are also automatically entered into a draw for a chance to win a £10k M&S gift card.

The popularity of the calendar, which launched on 1 December, made Sparks the most downloaded app on booth Google and Apple app stores at the weekend, according to M&S.

By Wednesday, six million doors had been opened and over half a million gifts or rewards redeemed, with over 10 million still up for grabs.

“We wanted to make 12 Days of M&S bigger, better and more festive than ever before and the response has been incredible, with hundreds of thousands of customers already picking up their free gifts from store and making savings using their festive offers,” said Sharry Cramond, director of M&S Food marketing and M&S Loyalty.