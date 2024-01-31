Marks & Spencer has introduced new recyclable cardboard and paper packaging for sandwiches in its cafés, in a move it says reduces the plastic used by 79%.

The new packs retain a small plastic window which is “accepted by recyclers to be recycled with paper in the paper waste stream”, according to the retailer.

The move will save M&S from using a claimed 4.5 million pieces of plastic a year in the packaging for 1.7 million sandwiches and 2.8 million toasties sold in its 300 cafés.

M&S has also recently launched a new café menu for 2024, with more vegan and gluten-free options including Tomato, Mozzarella & Basil Pesto Toastie (£6.50), vegan Very Veggie Toastie (£6.50), and vegan Avocado & Rainbow Veg Sandwich (£6).

“Our sandwiches and toasties in M&S Cafés are particularly popular options as customers look to sit down and relax when shopping with us,” said M&S Food head of sustainability Lucinda Langton.

“With a brand-new menu for 2024 came an opportunity to innovate in our packaging – removing and reducing unnecessary plastic, to lower our impact on the planet.”