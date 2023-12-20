Irish red meat giant ABP has announced a £40m-plus investment in its petfood division C&D Foods.

The business is injecting €48m into upgrading its flagship manufacturing facility at Edgeworthstown, County Longford, in a move it said would increase the site’s production capacity by 25%.

The investment, which is supported by government agency Enterprise Ireland, will result in an extension of the building, along with the creation of additional automated multi-packing and pouch filling lines.

Some 100 jobs will be created in engineering, operations, supply chain and quality assurance.

C&D Foods is one of the largest own-label petfood manufacturers in Europe with production facilities in 11 locations across the continent. The company employs 500 staff in Ireland and a further 1,400 across Europe.

“This is an exciting and significant step forward for our business,” said Colm Dore, MD of C&D Foods. “We are seeing a trend across Europe where consumers are favouring pouched petfood for smaller companion animals, and we are in prime position to continue to capitalise on the growing demand for these types of products.”

The investment would enable the company “to maintain its position at the forefront of the petfood market while also leading to the creation of new high-skilled jobs and positive economic development in our local community”, Dore added.