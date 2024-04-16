Hampshire-based butcher brand Alf Turner has sealed a return to the mults for its sausages for the first time in four years.

Alf Turner’s Best of British premium pork sausages and Pork & Real Ale premium sausages, made using Hogs Back Ale, went on sale in 285 Morrisons stores nationwide on 15 April (rsp: £3.50/pack of six sausages, on offer at £6 for two packs).

The business – which was an early Dragons’ Den success story, winning investment from Peter Jones in 2012 – lost its final supermarket sausage listing in the spring of 2020, when contract manufacturer ABP closed its WA Turner sausage factory in Kent.

The new listing was made possible via a new manufacturing deal with Morrisons’ manufacturing business Myton Food Group at its Greenside factory in Bradford.

Both lines continue Alf Turner’s long-standing support of Help for Heroes, with the business donating £20,000 a year to the forces charity. The company has now raised just under £284,600 for the organisation over the past 14 years.

Peter Jones remains involved with the business, which now also counts meat and seafood giant Hilton Foods as a backer, after subsidiary Hilton Foods Solutions acquired a 25% stake of the Alf Turner Sausage Company in February 2022.

“I’m thrilled to get them back on sale in the retail market,” said Alf Turner owner Paul Turner.

The relaunch of the gluten-free sausages would be backed with a Help for Heroes-branded social media campaign, while Turner said the brand also hoped to expand its availability further in due course.

“There’s been a lot of rationalisation across the sausage category, but we think we’ve got something different to offer – I’m a genuine butcher, in the shop every morning and this is a genuine British butcher shop banger,” he added.

The sausage recipe has been handed down through the family from Turner’s grandfather Alf, after whom the brand is named, who opened a butchers’ shop in Aldershot in 1956.

The family heritage within the business continued to this day, Turner said, with his brother’s son having recently started working at the shop.

The sausages join Alf Turner’s Dragon’s Egg scotch egg, which is stocked in selected One Stop, Waitrose, Spar and Nisa stores, and its pork scratchings, which are available via Booker.