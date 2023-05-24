Entries for William Reed’s World Steak Challenge 2023 have opened.

Now in its ninth year, the WSC aims to shine the spotlight on the best steaks, producers and suppliers across the globe, as judged by a tasting panel of experts from all over the world.

The 2023 launch is accompanied by a new look and digital strategy, supported by a brand-new website.

Beef and steak producers, wholesalers and retailers have until Monday 10 July to enter the 2023 competition, which will be judged in September at the Vlees & Co steak restaurant in Amsterdam.

Categories open for entry this year are Fillet, Sirloin and Ribeye, as well as new category Wagyu.

All entries will be assessed by a panel of more than 50 independent judges, with the best-performing steaks awarded gold, silver or bronze medals.

And all gold winning steaks will be automatically entered into the international categories, in which the best steaks from Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America are announced.

“The WSC is the ultimate competition for steak producers and suppliers to showcase their product quality and breed credentials on an international stage,” said Stefan Chomka, editor of The Grocer’s sister title Restaurant.

“The importance of taste, provenance and sustainability in meat has never been greater, and this competition highlights the best producers in the business and gives them a platform to tell the world about the quality of the steaks,” he added.

The winners will be announced at a special awards dinner held at Smith & Wollensky in London on 13 November.

To enter the WSC head to worldsteakchallenge.com.