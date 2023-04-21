Royal warrant-holding bacon brand DukesHill has secured its first major retailer listing with Ocado.

The full range of smoked, unsmoked, streaky, back and rind-on middle bacon will be stocked on the online retailer (rsp: £7).

DukesHill bacon is traditionally dry-cured by hand by rubbing the flitches with a mixture of salt and unrefined brown sugar every day for five days, before being hung to dry naturally for a minimum of three days.

The 40-year-old brand only uses high-welfare British pork and doesn’t add water to its bacon to avoid shrinkage when cooked.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Ocado for DukesHill’s first listing in a major retailer and it represents an exciting new phase of growth for our brand,” said CEO Mark Gallagher.

The full range includes: Unsmoked Dry Cured Streaky Bacon (350g), Unsmoked Dry Cured Back Bacon (300g), Smoked Dry Cured Streaky Bacon (350g), Smoked Dry Cured Back Bacon (300g), and Old-Fashioned Rind-On Middle Bacon (300g).

Maddy Knight, bacon and pork buyer at Ocado Retail, said: “Their uncompromising focus on quality is demonstrated by only using high-welfare pork from outdoor-bred pigs, and exemplified by their traditional process of dry-curing by hand each day with a wonderful blend of salt and brown sugar. We expect it to be a very popular brand with our bacon buyers and are very pleased to have them on board.”

DukesHill produces and supplies an array of cured and fresh meats, smoked fish, chocolates, cheeses, puddings, hampers and more.

“It felt like a natural step to introduce our dry-cured bacon, given our heritage and continued commitment to championing truly artisan products,” Gallagher added.