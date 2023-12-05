The Jolly Hog has launched its Christmas range for 2023, including Caramelised Onion Pigs in Blankets, Pork Hoguettes, Apple & Honey Stuffing Balls and Caramelised Chunkies cocktail sausages.

The new recipes have been created by The Jolly Hog team to elevate the traditional Christmas lunch.

Caramelised Onion Pigs in Blankets (rsp: £4.50) are made from pork chipolatas, wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with a caramelised onion flavour.

The Apple & Honey Stuffing Balls (rsp: £4.50) are made with apple chunks and honey.

The Proper Chunkies (rsp: £3.50) are inspired by the brand’s Proper Porkers sausages and are seasoned with sage and black pepper.

The Caramelised Chunkies (rsp: £3.50) are a cocktail sausage with a caramelised onion chutney.

“The Christmas feast is arguably the most important part of many of our Christmases, and certainly the one thing we all look forward to the most, so in our quest for the very best-tasting, high-welfare recipes, we are introducing a new range just in time for the festive season,” said Olly Kohn, co-founder of The Jolly Hog.

It comes as the company released new research which revealed 64% of the public are looking to spend more on festive food this year compared to 2022, and that shoppers are planning on spending less on things like alcohol and turkey so they can spend more on upgrading treats.

“We all know how excited we get for the biggest meal of the year, so it’s unsurprising that when it comes to firm festive favourites like pigs in blankets, cranberry sauce and mince pies, we’re not willing to compromise on taste and quality by spending a little more to upgrade to the best,” said Kohn.