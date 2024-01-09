Meat processor Cranswick has completed a bolt-on acquisition of Yorkshire-based bacon supplier Froch Foods to boost its capacity.

Froch is an added-value processor of predominantly pork and poultry-related products, providing specialist processing capabilities to its flagship retail partner as part of the production of a range of bacon and cooked meats products, according to a statement from Cranswick.

The business operates from a dedicated facility in Stourton, near Leeds, and employs 74 staff.

Cranswick did not provide details on the financials of the deal.

CEO Adam Couch said: “The addition of Froch Foods is complementary to our existing bacon and cooked meats production capabilities and aligned to our continuous commitment to invest and expand in current categories, add additional capacity and drive efficiencies across the business.”

Clive Black at house broker Shore Capital added: “Froch Foods looks to us like it fits well and truly into Cranswick’s core domains, not just in terms of geography but more importantly activity, too.”