Organic grocery retailer Eversfield Organic has acquired Coombe Farm Organic in a move that will double the group’s online butchery business.

The deal – for an undisclosed sum – will also enhance Eversfield’s ability to provide customers with “the highest standard of ethically sourced meat”, the Devon-headquartered business said.

Located in Crewkerne in Somerset, Coombe Farm Organic operates an online premium butcher with a farm-to-fork and nose-to-tail sustainable mission. The business’ roots at the farm – which has held Soil Association organic since 1999 – go back to the 1940s.

In partnership with its organic dairy business, the family launched Coombe Farm Organic in 2015.

“We’re excited to be able to continue the outstanding mission that Coombe Farm Organic has set out to accomplish,” said Eversfield MD Mark Bury.

“We have been incredibly impressed by their ethos and their dedication to providing customers with an exceptional range of sustainable and traceable products,” he added. “Coombe Farm Organic prioritises sustainability, care for the land, and a traceable supply chain, just as we do at Eversfield Organic.

“Both businesses are committed to minimising their environmental impact and are working hard to reduce single-use plastics through recyclable packaging and eliminate waste through innovative initiatives such as their own ‘Home Farm Kitchen’ range.”

Bury founded Eversfield Organic in 2004 as a local organic grocery service. It has since expanded to offer nationwide deliveries.

In addition to its online presence, Eversfield Organic operates a number of farm shops, organic inns and cafés, as well as running the butcher and fishmongers in Selfridges Food Hall in London.

Bury added: “Our shared beliefs and commitment to championing top-quality, ethically sourced meat and regenerative farming processes make this partnership a perfect fit and we are delighted to be strengthening our businesses.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Coombe Farm Organic customers into the Eversfield Organic family and they can rest assured that they will continue to enjoy outstanding organic produce.”