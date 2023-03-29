The group behind the Big Tom and Beet It juice brands has snapped up functional shot producer Bumble Zest for an undisclosed sum.

Bumble Zest currently makes a range of functional wellness shots with added benefits, such as collagen and CBD. It also offers a three-strong range of canned sparkling water.

James White Drinks said the acquisition would complement its own Zinger shot range and further strengthen its position within the health shot market.

“Our Zinger shots are flying out” James White MD Lawrence Mallinson said. “The addition of the glass bottled Bumble Zest range will take our offering more into the specialist health market with the increasing awareness, understanding and acceptability of both collagen and CBD.

“Many retailers and caterers are delighted to find 100% natural shots for which they do not have to worry about shelf life.”

Emily Watson of Bumble Zest added: “We have a really exciting range of natural health shots, and this acquisition is going to be brilliant to be able to offer them to a much wider audience.”

Suffolk-based James White Drinks traces its origins back to 1989 and is best known for its range of non-alcoholic drinks and juices, including Big Tom spicy tomato juice and Beet It beetroot juice.