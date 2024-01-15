Private equity-backed fine foods manufacturer Bramble Foods has added to its offering with the acquisition of The Bay Tree Food Co for an undisclosed sum.

Founded by Emma Macdonald in 1994, The Bay Tree makes a range of artisan chutneys, relishes, sauces and jams from its factory in Devon.

In addition to its branded products, the business offers own label and bespoke recipes to independent retailers and foodservice operators.

Macdonald, who is also the CEO, will remain with the company to oversee the next phase of its growth.

“Being part of a larger group will accelerate the next phase of our development and I’m looking forward to the opportunities that will bring,” she said.

Headquartered in Leicestershire, Bramble is backed by PE house LDC following a management buyout in 2022.

The business, which generates revenues of £35m, makes and distributes preserves, pickles, chutneys, sauces, cakes, biscuits, confectionery, hampers and seasonal goods to independent local retailers, garden centres, farm shops and holiday parks.

CEO Tony Foster said: “At the heart of Bramble Foods is an unrivalled range of high-quality foods. Year on year, we have increased our food production capabilities and invested in our personalisation service to offer unique bespoke products to our customers.

“The Bay Tree Food Co enhances our branded product offering and production facilities, and we’re thrilled to welcome Emma and her team to the group.”

LDC partner Rob Schofield added: “The Bay Tree Food Co is a fantastic business that produces outstanding products, and joining Bramble Foods Group presents an excellent opportunity to support the growth of its offering. We look forward to continuing to support Tony and the team on the next phase of their journey.”