Two food industry veterans have set up a new Scottish meat business and acquired two family-owned processes to launch the venture.

Macallan Food Group – headed up by Bill Hazeldean and Stewart McLelland – has taken a controlling interest in Scottish meat supplier Malcom Allan and haggis and black pudding manufacturer Macsween of Edinburgh.

Hazeldean and McLelland, who have both spent long careers in the industry in top-level positions at seafood processor Macrae Food Group and biscuit maker Northumbrian Fine Foods, will be joined on the board of Macallan Food by James Macsween, managing director of Macsween of Edinburgh.

“Acquiring the Malcolm Allan business, alongside our investment in Macsween of Edinburgh, brings together two excellent businesses, both having product quality and customer service as their key priorities and core values,” Hazeldean said.

“Macallan Food Group is backed by a family trust that makes long-term investments, so the fundamental ethos of the business will not change.

“We will continue to run both businesses as separate entities, utilising synergies where appropriate but retaining the individual identities and strengths of each organisation. It will be business as usual in the coming months as we implement our 200-day plan and develop our strategy for the future.”

Malcom Allan supplies the retail sector with lorne sausage, steak pies, sausages, black pudding and burgers, as well as other traditional butcher meat lines, while Macsween makes traditional haggis and black pudding, as well as vegetarian options.

James Macsween said: “The Macsween family are delighted that the business is part of an ambitious new venture, which will enable us to fulfil our strategic growth plans in the future. Both businesses have strong brands in particular sectors of the meat category, and we look forward to working together with the Malcolm Allan team.”

Gordon Allan of Malcolm Allan added: “Malcolm Allan has been our family business since it was formed by our father in 1954.

“Having decided to retire, my brother and I wanted to ensure that the new owners would maintain the values, ethos and reputation of our family business after our departure. In particular, we want to look after our customers who have enabled us to build our business, and also maintain employment for our employees, many of them having been with us for a very long time.

“We believe the new owners will maintain our values, and we are confident that we are leaving the business in safe hands. We will help in the handover process to ensure a smooth transition.”