Regal Food Products has continued its acquisition spree with the takeover of cake manufacturer Love Handmade Cakes for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2004 in Leeds, Love Handmade Cakes (formerly Exquisite Handmade Cakes) specialises in baking a range of more than 100 cakes, traybakes, individual cake bars and muffins for foodservice wholesalers, coffee shops, distributors and other foodservice outlets.

The deal follows the acquisition of premium desserts maker Just Desserts in 2022 and last year’s swoop for disposable packaging business Packaging ‘R’ Us, which expanded the group into the non-food space for the first time.

Regal is a manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of world food, confectionery and desserts, with a catalogue of brands including Regal Bakery, Yorkshire Baking Company, Just Desserts Yorkshire and The Cake Emporium.

The group said the Love Handmade Cakes transaction would boost and complement its portfolio of bakery brands and provided opportunities for expansion, development and growth in the foodservice side of the business.

CEO Younis Chaudhry added: “Long-term growth through acquisition is integral to the group and our family of brands, putting us in a position where we can offer our customers a solid mix of quality bakery products for both foodservice and retail.

“Love Handmade Cakes brings us new opportunities to develop and introduce a new range of products, including individually wrapped flapjacks, wrapped cake bars, muffins and other countertop favourites. Servicing customers on all business levels remains a key focus of ours and the acquisition bring us the ability to further reinforce this.

“We pride ourselves on quality and with appetites growing rapidly for our dessert ranges, we are excited to be moving into the next chapter with Love Handmade Cakes.”

Love Handmade Cakes will continue to operate as an independent business following the deal.