Regal Food Products has bolstered its chilled desserts offering with the acquisition of artisan cheesecake maker Love Cheesecakes.

Based in Lancaster, Love Cheesecakes specialises in handcrafting premium cheesecakes for the wholesale and foodservice sectors.

Focusing on single-serve and canapé-style cheesecakes, the bakery also sells directly to consumers through event catering, attending festivals and other large outdoor events.

Following an unsuccessful appearance on Dragons’ Den in 2020, founder James Asquith expanded the business into e-commerce and now has a “strong” online presence.

It is the latest deal in the category for Regal, following acquisitions of Just Desserts in 2022 and Love Handmade Cakes earlier this year, as the Yorkshire-headquartered group focuses on growing and developing its desserts range in the foodservice and wholesale channels.

“The acquisition of Love Cheesecakes will further strengthen our chilled desserts portfolio, allowing us to give customers a solid offer across all ranges and price points,” said CEO Younis Chaudhry.

“With a catalogue of over 100 products, there will be plenty of opportunities for new product developments, giving us the platform to bring a whole new range of exciting flavours and combinations to customers old and new.

“As a group we have the resources and infrastructure in place to bring Love Cheesecakes in line with our vision and family of dessert brands and look forward to integrating the bakery and its assets into one of our existing manufacturing sites.

“This strategic step will further strengthen our growth and open up opportunities in the chilled desserts category.”

Asquith added: “This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Love Cheesecakes, promising tremendous growth and innovation.

“I am confident that Regal Food Products Group’s expertise and resources will take the bakery to new heights, reaching even more customers and continuing to deliver the quality and values we as a business stand for.”

Regal Foods makes and distributes a wider range of world food, desserts and confectionery products, with a catalogue of brands including Regal Bakery, Yorkshire Baking Company, Just Desserts Yorkshire and The Cake Emporium. It currently serves more than 3,000 retail outlets in the UK and exports to about 40 countries.

Law firm Mills & Reeve advised Regal on the transaction.