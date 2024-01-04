Food reprocessor SugaRich has announced the acquisition of Choc Nibbles manufacturer Sweetdreams to expand its offering into confectionery manufacturing.

SugaRich, which specialises in the recycling of surplus factory food into quality animal feeds, has acquired the family-owned confectionery group for an undisclosed sum.

It said the move accelerates its desire to expand its offerings, with its end customers now being people and not just animals.

It also noted SugaRich’s technical expertise and influence as market leaders in surplus food reuse, which is said to underpin potential for the large-scale production of desirable, sustainably manufactured product from the newly expanded business.

SugaRich is keen to cultivate collaborations that support the elimination of food waste, raise the profile of their offering and reuse surplus foods in the most sustainable manner.

Consequently SugaRich has developed systems to enable the efficient collection of food co-product to reduce waste and maximise value and impact for further use.

“Our collaboration with Sweetdreams is a key step in SugaRich’s evolution,” said Alex Keogh, MD of SugaRich.

“It was a strategic decision for us to marry our skills and attributes not only to progress our market position in the food sector, but to also expand on the clearly obvious potential of Sweetdreams’ innovative offering.

“Furthermore, Sweetdreams’ reuse of surplus food clearly aligns with SugaRich’s established practice and ethos; this now positions us to allow our many suppliers to take advantage of recycling their offcuts and surplus into high-quality confectionery products that are affordable and sustainable.”

Matt Stephenson, MD of Sweetdreams, added: “This is an exciting time for Sweetdreams and our fantastic brand Choc Nibbles. Becoming part of the SugaRich family allows us to release the full potential of our range of products and offer our suppliers a unique and innovative solution to reduce surplus food waste, while benefiting from a significant increase in commercial return.

“SugaRich’s acquisition will allow us the financial and operational support to make Choc Nibbles the number one, value chocolate confectionery range in the UK and beyond.”