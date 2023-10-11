Natural food retailer Whole Food Earth has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of organic snacks brand Raw Gorilla. It marks the family-run business’s second deal in 10 months, following the revival of collapsed online supermarket The Vegan Kind in December.

Raw Gorilla offers a range of organic no added sugar granola and muesli, as well as low-carb chocolate. Its keto-friendly and gluten-free products have won listings with Ocado and other specialist health food online stores such as Healthy Supplies.

Whole Food Earth said the brand was “an excellent fit” for its portfolio.

The Kent-based business added it was planning new product launches in the UK and overseas under the Raw Gorilla brand, including a selection of nut butters and unrefined oils.

“We provide ethically sourced, nutritious, affordable organic ingredients to UK families,” said Whole Food Earth e-commerce director Tiago Pita.

“With the addition of Raw Gorilla, we will be offering naturally processed and protein-rich foods that are essential for a healthy lifestyle.

“We aim to direct the food industry in a more sustainable way that is better for the consumer and the planet. We want to make sure that more people can access healthier, nutrient-dense real food that offers high quality without compromise.”

Founded in 2015 by Mac Awais, Whole Food Earth started as an online retailer of raw plant-based ingredients on marketplace platforms.

It has since expanded operations to DTC channels, including an online store and an outlet, with a wide range of premium whole foods, organic products, herbs, spices, plant-based staples and condiments.

Whole Food Earth also offers more than 13,000 vegan branded products on the revamped The Vegan Kind marketplace.