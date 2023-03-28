Morrisons has partnered with cereal giant Kellogg’s to provide free breakfast for families over Easter.

Under the initiative, adults and children will be able to choose from a bowl of Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies or Coco Pops, with a choice of dairy and non-dairy milk, when they order a ‘Kellogg’s breakfast’ before 11am in any of its 397 cafés.

The joint initiative will run from 3 to 24 April and the companies said they aimed to support families during the Easter holidays when many school breakfast clubs were unavailable.

The partnership is an extension of the school breakfast club programme Kellogg’s has been supporting in the UK since 1998. The company has supported 5,000 clubs to open their doors to feed children in the morning and provide them with a breakfast. It said this would help boost attendance and attainment, alleviate hunger and provide before-school care.

The free breakfast initiative follows the success of the ‘Ask for Henry’ scheme last autumn, which saw Morrisons partner with Heinz to give away a free jacket potato with beans in its cafés.

“We know that the school holidays can be a worrying time for families who need to cater for additional meals that would otherwise be covered at school,” said Morrisons café buying manager Chris Strong. “We are pleased to be joining forces with Kellogg’s to offer our customers a free bowl of cereal when they visit a Morrisons café.”

Kellogg’s MD Chris Silcock said: “We’ve been supporting school breakfast clubs across the UK for 25 years now with food and funding, but we know that there is a need for more provision in the school holidays.

“The scheme with Morrisons extends the support we can provide families outside of term time.”