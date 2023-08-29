Festive multibuy confectionery deals this week made a return to shelves thanks to Morrisons.

It is appealing to families who want to start preparing for Christmas early.

The supermarket has launched a deal allowing Morrisons loyalty card holders to get various chocolate assortment tubs at 30% off, to spread the load ahead of the festive season.

The tubs, including Quality Street, Heroes and Roses, are being sold at two for £7 for More Card holders.

The deal means Morrisons will seek to gain an advantage over rivals including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose who have vowed to avoid HFSS multibuy deals despite the government ban, due to have come into force in October, having been delayed until October 2025 at the earliest.

“While Christmas may seem a little way off, it is never too early to start taking advantage of savings along the way,” said Morrisons senior customer planning manager Sam Stott.

“We are helping our customers spread the cost of Christmas with a great deal on a firm family favourite – the mega chocolate tub – which includes popular brands we know our customers love to stock up on.”

The offer is available until 5 September.