Morrisons is extending its partnership with food waste app Too Good To Go.

The move will see customers able to purchase Surprise Bags from nearly 1,000 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, to help combat food waste and help people in food poverty.

It follows a trial in locations across north England, the Midlands and Wales, which saw over 40,000 Surprise Bags redistributed.

The bags contain quality food nearing its sell-by date, available at a reduced price. Customers can purchase by downloading the Too Good To Go app, searching for their nearest Morrisons Daily store and selecting a preset time to pick them up.

Morrisons was the first supermarket partner of Too Good To Go, having launched the service in November 2019. Since then, the partnership has expanded to cover nearly 500 supermarkets across the UK, including Morrisons Market Kitchen and cafés, and has saved 2.3 million Surprise Bags of food from being wasted.

“Customers and colleagues continue to tell us how much they value Too Good To Go’s Surprise Bags from Morrisons,” said Andrew Edlin, senior sustainability manager at Morrisons.

“It saves customers money, while also helping us to play our part in reducing food waste and hitting our sustainability target of achieving Scope 3 net zero operational emissions, so we are delighted to be rolling the bags out to some of our Morrisons Daily convenience stores.”

Sophie Trueman, country director at Too Good To Go UK and Ireland, added: “Our team is absolutely thrilled to have Morrisons Daily joining the fight against food waste. At Too Good To Go we believe saving food from going to waste is a win-win-win – businesses can recover the sunk cost of would-be wasted food, consumers can get good food for less, and with one simple action, we’re collectively doing something great for the planet by stopping that food from ending up in landfill.”