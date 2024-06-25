Morrisons has launched a limited-edition heritage butter packaging design to mark its 125 years as a business.

The anniversary product is a nod to how the company started as an egg and butter market stall in Bradford.

The heritage butter packaging is on both salted and unsalted variants of Morrisons British Butter and includes a union jack, gold wrapper, and blue and red accents.

It will be available for the next four weeks.

“It’s a huge year for us and we want our customers to join in our 125th anniversary celebrations,” said Gail Paddy, own brand director at Morrisons. “The special heritage butter reflects our commitment to quality food making and tradition, bringing a touch of nostalgia to our shelves.

“We hope our customers enjoy this unique piece of history as much as we enjoyed creating it,” Paddy added.

Today Morrisons operates 497 supermarkets and over 1,600 convenience stores nationwide. It is also British farming’s single biggest direct customer, it claimed, and employs over 100,000 people including over 6,500 butchers, bakers, fishmongers, cheesemongers, florists and other store specialists.

“Butter has always occupied a unique place as an everyday luxury food. Morrisons’ first customers of 1899 would have had their butter carefully weighed out by the pound or half pound across the counter,” said Rachel Bowlby, author of Back to the Shops: The High Street in History and the Future.

“Without home refrigerators, it would have been kept in the larder before being brought out for tea,” she added. “Butter was a special treat then and it still is now: perfect to celebrate this 125th anniversary.”

Morrisons is also marking the anniversary with offers and activities for customers across the UK, including the chance for More Card members to become a More Points Millionaire and participate in the biggest-ever “Basket Bonus”.

The retailer is also launching a £1m charitable fund to enhance community space across the UK.