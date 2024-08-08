Morrisons is launching in-store sampling across its estate as an extension of its Morrisons Media Group (MMG) venture.

The supermarket said it hoped the move would make the shopping experience more enjoyable whilst also opening up new advertising opportunities.

Morrisons Media Group, operated in partnership with marketing giant SMG, was unveiled to suppliers in 2022. The sampling launch follows the introduction of digital screens at Morrisons Market Street food counters, trolley media, and the ‘My Points Boosters’ trial which offers hyper-personalised offers for More Card loyalty members.

Brands can now book in-aisle sampling from the autumn onwards and Morrisons said it would work closely with the MMG team to select the right supermarkets from the hundreds available across its estate.

Morrisons has also partnered with Epsilon to roll out sponsored products across its e-commerce site. Managed by MMG, the initial rollout enables brands to activate campaigns quickly across sponsored search and sponsored browse with flexibility on their spend.

“Since launching Morrisons Media Group we have continued to find ways to bring brands closer to our customers,” said Morrisons head of digital marketing Jodie Locking.

“Our new in-store sampling will improve customers’ shopping experience while the partnership with Epsilon will help position Morrisons.com as a key e-commerce destination for advertisers.”

SMG chief executive Lee LeFeuvre said: “We’re delighted to be introducing sampling opportunities for brands at Morrisons. Successfully launching NPD remains a core focus for the majority of fmcg brands with trial and repeat being the key to long-term results.

“We know Morrisons shoppers are very open to ‘new’, this channel is designed not just to drive sales but to improve the experience for Morrisons shoppers whilst they’re in store.”