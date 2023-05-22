Morrisons has announced details of the relaunch of its Morrisons More Card, promising it would bring a “radical” overhaul of loyalty at the supermarket.

The retailer also revealed an ad featuring the return of its ‘More Reasons To Shop At Morrisons’ strapline would air for the first time during Coronation Street on ITV tonight.

The Grocer exclusively revealed last week that Morrisons was bringing back the advertising campaign, which revives a strapline introduced under Ken Morrison last seen in 2006, in a bid to tap into shopper nostalgia. Morrisons Fivers points rewards are also set to return.

However, it stressed the loyalty card revamp would also feature the latest personalised tech. App users will be able to activate their offers on their device, while card users will receive vouchers at the till that can be redeemed on future purchases.

“Customers have been telling us how much they have missed the Morrisons Fivers and so we’ve brought them back as part of a radical overhaul of the Morrisons loyalty scheme,” said Rachel Eyre, Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer.

“The new More Card – which replaces the My Morrisons scheme – will enable customers to earn points on selected purchases, including fuel, and redeem those points for fivers off their shopping.

“The card will also give customers access to exclusive More Card prices with market-leading discounts on customers’ favourites.”