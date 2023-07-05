Morrisons will roll out an improved loyalty scheme later this year, which will provide more targeted offers for customers.

The “enhanced digital loyalty and promotion solution” will “create more ways of engaging with customers” and comes as the result of a five-year deal signed with technology company Eagle Eye this week.

Morrisons will use Eagle Eye’s AIR platform to boost its More Card loyalty scheme and scale the number of broadcast and targeted offers available.

“This has been a transformational year for our More Card loyalty scheme,” said Rachel Eyre, Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer, “and we are very pleased to be working with Eagle Eye, who are an acknowledged leader in this field, as we implement our plans to develop the scheme still further for our customers.”

Morrisons relaunched its More loyalty card earlier this year, after ditching it in May 2021 in favour of the cardless My Morrisons: Make Good Things Happen app. It’s return comes in response to the likes of Sainsbury’s and the Co-op making major investments in loyalty card prices, as they seek to replicate the success of Tesco’s Clubcard Prices initiative.

The More Card scheme will be rolled out to all 499 Morrisons stores nationwide and is expected to go live later in 2023.

Eagle Eye’s tech powers the My John Lewis and My Waitrose loyalty programmes, as well as Asda Rewards and Pret a Manger’s subscription and loyalty schemes.

“We are excited to have won this multi-year contract with Morrisons, one of the UK’s leading supermarkets, and look forward to supporting their commitment to helping customers make every penny go further, saving them money on the everyday items they want and need,” said Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye.

“We are proud that our platform is supporting the exciting pace of innovation taking place across the retail sector, at a time when providing value for consumers has never been more important.”