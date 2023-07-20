Incoming National Lottery operator Allwyn has appointed Andria Vidler as its new CEO.

Vidler, a former CEO of Centaur Media and EMI UK, will join Allywn on 1 October, shortly before the business takes over the running of the lottery in February 2024.

She will succeed Robert Chvátal, the interim CEO since January, who will return to focusing full-time on his responsibilities as group CEO of Allwyn.

In her new role, Vilder has been tasked with increasing the funds generated for good causes over the course of the 10-year licence period.

Vidler was most recently EMEA CEO at global marketing production firm Tag Worldwide. As well as Centaur and EMI, she has also held senior roles at Capital Radio, Bauer Media and the BBC.

“This is such an exciting opportunity to ensure The National Lottery, a hugely loved UK brand that delivers immense benefits to society, is in the best shape possible for the future,” she said. “I can’t wait to get to work alongside partners and colleagues from across our Allwyn and Camelot teams to make this vision a reality.”

Allwyn UK chairman Justin King said: “Andria’s extensive expertise in helping entertainment brands adapt to the realities and opportunities of a data-enabled, multichannel landscape will be a fantastic asset to The National Lottery. I’m delighted to have her on board, as well as continuing to benefit from Robert’s global lottery expertise as a UK board member and active supporter for the UK team.”

Chvátal added: “Andria’s experience of developing and managing compelling brands, content and campaigns that connect with audiences in a fast-changing digital environment made her the ideal choice for our new CEO. In her new role, she will not only be able to draw on the great talent we have in the UK but also all the advantages of the powerful Allwyn Group platform.”