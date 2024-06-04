Asda has appointed former Lidl chief operating officer Matt Heslop to run its stores and distribution network, including its 470-strong Asda Express division.

Heslop was with Lidl for more than 20 years, joining in 2002 as a graduate, and for the past five years was a board member in its UK and Ireland operations.

The discounter announced he was to leave to pursue other opportunities in January this year, having held numerous senior roles in the UK and internationally.

Asda said Heslop would bring a wealth of retail operations experience, and his experience in the convenience sector will be particularly important in helping accelerate Asda Express’s position in the fast-growing £40bn convenience market.

The latest move comes as Asda continues to beef up its UK management. Former Morrisons executive Matt Kelleher, whose recruitment as chief digital officer was announced in January, is joining the business next month to oversee Asda’s e-commerce and data functions.

Asda also announced Simon Gregg, senior VP e-commerce and retail south, will leave the business in July in a “mutual decision”.

“I’m delighted to announce Matt Heslop’s appointment to lead a critical part of our operation and drive the next stage of our growth journey,” said co-owner Mohsin Issa. “He is an experienced operator with a proven track record in managing substantial retail operations in a fast-growing company.”

“Along with Kelleher, these appointments further strengthen the leadership team as we continue to deliver against our strategy.

“I would also like to thank Simon Gregg for his contributions to the business. He has been an important part of the leadership team, and we wish him well in the future.”