Asda has launched a double raid on rival Morrisons to appoint its first chief digital officer and a new VP for commercial finance.

Morrisons chief information officer Matt Kelleher will join the Issa brothers-run supermarket in July, taking on a role overseeing Asda’s data and e-commerce functions, as it continues its digital transformation following its separation from Walmart.

Kelleher will lead all Asda’s technology functions upon the completion of so-called Project Future, which sees Asda building a new tech operation covering its e-commerce, store and supply chain operations.

He will also join Asda’s existing executive leadership team led by co-owner Mohsin Issa.

Asda has also today announced the appointment of Atheeq Akbar as VP, commercial finance. Akbar will join the supermarket in June, reporting to Michael Gleeson.

He has served as commercial finance director at Morrisons for the past five years, and will be reunited with Gleeson who joined Asda in 2022 having worked as Morrisons CFO since 2020.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be part of Asda as our business grows and develops for the benefit of our customers,” said Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa.

“Our use of data and technology transformation is a critical element of our ongoing transformation and I am delighted that we continue to attract new talent and skills as we progress this important work. I look forward to welcoming Matt and Atheeq to the Asda family.”