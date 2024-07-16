Tempeh startup Better Nature has changed its management structure, with co-founder Elin Roberts stepping up as co-CEO.

She moves from her role as CMO to lead the business alongside current CEO and fellow co-founder Christopher Kong.

The move follows a period of supercharged growth as the brand boosted distribution nationwide with Tesco and Asda.

As co-CEO, Roberts will continue to head up business strategy, team culture and marketing, while Kong will lead on sales, business development and fundraising.

“I’m excited to join forces with Chris in the co-CEO role, balancing his energy and determination with sales, fundraising and business development with my business strategy and team leadership skills as we take the business to the next stage of our growth journey,” she said.

Kong added: “Elin’s bold decision-making, rooted in consumer insight, is one of the fundamental reasons Better Nature Tempeh is now the UK’s fastest-growing meat-free brand, and her compassionate yet firm leadership has helped create a workplace culture that gets the best from our team, day in and day out.

“I can’t wait to see what heights we manage to take the business in the coming year as co-CEOs.”

Kong and Roberts founded the brand in 2018 alongside Driando Ahnan-Winarno and Fabio Rinaldo, with the product launching to market in 2020.

Better Nature’s range of tempeh products are now listed in more than 1,000 stores nationwide, including Tesco, Asda, Lidl, Ocado, Planet Organic and Whole Foods Market. It is also available on Amazon and with major foodservice distributors such as Bidfood.

Last year, the B Corp business strengthened its board with the appointment of fmcg veteran Fiona Fitzpatrick to the board and kicked off a £3m series A funding round.

The company attributed its rapid growth to consumer demand for healthier plant-based foods that aren’t ultra-processed.