Brockmans Gin has continued to build out its senior leadership team, having appointed Henri Brunel to the role of commercial director.

The Belgian-born Brunel joins the London-based distiller from wine supplier Baron Philippe de Rothschild.

He had “held senior roles in the wine and spirits industry on both sides of the Atlantic”, Brockmans said. He began his career as a regional director for cognac house Maison Ferrand in the US before moving to French wine co-operative Plaimont.

After settling in Bordeaux he headed the US market for Camus Cognac, one of the top five cognac houses. In 2008, he joined Cognac A de Fussigny, a premium boutique cognac house as sales director.

In 2013, he joined Baron Philippe de Rothschild, In five years, he grew the company’s brands – Mouton Cadet and Escudo Rojo – in duty-free, making Mouton Cadet the leading bordeaux wine brand sold in this channel.

In 2021, he was appointed regional director for central and eastern European markets at the wine supplier.

His appointment comes hot on the heels of cognac veteran Jean-Dominique Andreu joining Brockmans as its managing director in April.

Andreu said of Brunel’s appointment: “Henri has considerable expertise in global commercial spirit markets and his appointment further cements Brockmans in its position at the forefront of the premium gin market, and will enable more people to discover and experience its distinctive flavour.”

Brockmans sales have stalled in the past year, having dipped 5.8% to £2.5m on volumes down 4.8% [NIQ 52 w/e 24 April 2024].