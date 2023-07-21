Community Shop has bolstered its team with the hiring of two senior industry figures.

Adam King, previously community director at Samworth Brothers, and former Morrisons head of finance for retail Sinead Healey, have been appointed as marketing and finance directors.

King has more than 15 years of fmcg experience with companies including Mars UK and Noble Foods, before spending the past nine years at Samworth Brothers as creative and then community director. He will be tasked with deepening the group’s collaborative partnerships with retailers and manufacturers to help them unlock social, economic and environmental value from their surplus stock.

Healey takes up the role of finance director. With over 13 years of retail industry experience, she spent the past three years at Morrisons in various senior finance positions, after a decade-long stint with Mamas & Papas.

“Having worked with Company Shop Group for several years in my previous role, I have already seen first-hand the significant difference the business makes by leading the industry in tackling unnecessary waste, and using it to support hundreds of thousands of people across the country,” King said.

“The opportunities to do even more are huge, and I look forward to working with colleagues, members, industry partners and wider stakeholders to champion the redistribution of surplus.”

Healey added: “Company Shop Group is a fantastic business with strong values, and I am delighted to be joining the business at such an exciting time. It is great to be part of a team that is committed to reducing waste and doing the right thing – a challenge the whole industry needs to face into together. We have strong plans for growth, and I look forward to playing a role supporting the delivery of these over the coming months.”

Company Shop Group MD Owen McLellan said: “At an extremely exciting and ambitious period for our business – and such a critical time in the fight against Food Waste and food insecurity – we are really pleased to have Adam and Sinead joining our team.

“Working with retailers, manufacturers and brands, we are committed to reducing food waste and with Adam and Sinead on board we can provide even more expertise to our partners, and deliver more benefits for businesses, people and the planet through surplus redistribution.”