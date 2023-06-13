Former Tesco and Morrisons veteran Andy Higginson has been revealed as the next chairman of the BRC.

Higginson will succeed Tony De Nunzio, deputy chairman of Dixons Carphone, whose tenure comes to an end in September.

The new chair boasts more than 30 years’ senior executive and non-executive experience in the retail industry in the UK and internationally.

He was CFO at the Burton Group and Tesco, chairman of Poundland, N Brown and Morrisons, and is currently chair of JD Sports Fashion plc.

The BRC said he would work with its CEO Helen Dickinson to guide the next phase of the organisation’s development, and support the industry as it faces short-term threats such as the cost of living crisis and invests in longer-term change.

“In the past three years we have seen the best of retail as it navigated the unprecedented challenges of covid, and the inflationary environment we see today,” said Higginson.

“With innovation, agility and resilience, retailers have continued to deliver for customers. Yet the pressure is still on as retailers need to invest in transforming their businesses for the future.

“More than ever, a strong collective voice is needed to advocate for the industry and help retail businesses navigate change. I have seen the benefit of BRC membership from the company side of the fence, and I look forward to working with Helen and her team to make sure the interests of the wider industry continue to be looked after.”

Dickinson added: “Andy joins the BRC as we deal with multiple public policy headwinds, with a general election in the UK not far off. We have much more to do on this and big issues like climate change, creating a more inclusive industry, and reaping the benefits of digital transformation, and I look forward to working with Andy to drive forward our work in these areas.

“I would like to thank Tony De Nunzio for his leadership and support over the past three years, where we have dealt with multiple challenges facing the industry, come through a stronger organisation and successfully delivered the BRC’s strategic objectives.”