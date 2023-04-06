Quorn has appointed GlaxoSmithKline veteran Nick Cooper as CFO.

After 25 years at the pharma giant, the qualified accountant has moved to Quorn to head up its finance division.

At GSK, Cooper worked in several finance roles in commercial, supply chain, R&D and corporate, across its pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare divisions.

Most recently, he worked on the spinoff of the group’s consumer health arm, Haleon, and subsequent listing as a standalone business on the London Stock Exchange. It was one of London’s biggest listings for over a decade and is behind brands such as Sensodyne, Centrum and Panadol.

Cooper, who has a chemistry degree from Oxford University and a finance masters from London Business School, has completed assignments in Asia, Latin America and Europe.

Quorn CEO Marco Bertacca said: “We’re delighted to welcome Nick to the team and know that his wealth of knowledge and experience will help drive our plans for growth.

“His global expertise will be invaluable as we look to strengthen our international presence and expand in overseas markets.”

Cooper added: “It’s great to be joining a team that’s so passionate about what they do, especially at such a pivotal moment in time, with consumers navigating challenging economic times and reducing meat consumption now crucial to the planet.

“I’m already excited about the plans we have in place for growth and driving the category forward.”

Quorn said it continued to outperform the total category and showed growth ahead of the market in chilled and frozen meat-free, registering its highest level of frozen market share since 2020.

Quorn continues to be the market leader in meat-free but is under growing pressure from a number of smaller rivals. The Grocer’s Britain’s Biggest Brands revealed retail sales fell 5.5% to £158.3m in 2022 [NIQ].