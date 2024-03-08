JW Filshill has internally promoted Shirley Ruane and Elaine Feeney as sales managers amid a wider restructuring of the sales team.

Ruane is now responsible for the west of Scotland and northern England territories, after being with the business for eight years as regional development manager.

She will also be in charge of Filshill’s click & collect operation in her new role.

Meanwhile, Feeney has responsibility for the east and north of Scotland territories including the islands.

The Glasgow-based wholesaler has chosen International Women’s Day to make the announcement.

“This is the perfect time to announce these new appointments and celebrate the success not just of Shirley and Elaine in progressing their careers with Filshill, but also the many other inspirational women within our business who make such a valuable contribution,” said Craig Brown, chief sales and marketing officer at JW Filshill.

Ruane said: “While wholesale continues to be a male-dominated industry, it’s certainly made inroads and Filshill is definitely up there with those leading the way to show that wholesale can be a great place to work for women in many different roles.”

“Here at Filshill, we have a lot of female buyers now, we have female supervisors in the warehouse – it’s tremendous progress,” commented Feeney.

“There are definitely good career prospects for everyone, male and female – you are encouraged to step up.”