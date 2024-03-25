Sysco-owned Kent Frozen Foods has appointed Mark Taylor as its new managing director.

Taylor joins KFF after spending 10 years working across various roles within Sysco’s British businesses, including seven years at sister company Brakes.

He has extensive experience in operational roles, which he said would help him to build on KFF’s long-standing reputation for delivering service excellence.

“I am very excited by the opportunity at KFF,” said Taylor. “The business has an enviable reputation for customer service and product quality.

“With a talented team already in place, we have great plans to grow our customer base and continue to develop sales of our fantastic range of locally sourced products.”

The Kent-based foodservice wholesaler supplies local produce from food companies across Kent and the south east to pubs, restaurants, schools and other foodservice venues.

Taylor will replace Phillip White, who is leaving to take up a role as CEO of Scottish whisky business Gordon & MacPhail.