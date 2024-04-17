Unitas commercial director Kirsty Cooper is leaving the buying group after just five months in the role.

Unitas said Cooper was leaving in order to “pursue alternative opportunities” but did not provide any other details around the reasons for her departure.

Cooper took up her role on 13 November when she replaced Aoife Kenny, who spent 18 months in the post.

Prior to joining Unitas, Cooper was commercial director at Acosta Europe, and also previously held senior roles at Capri-Sun, Britvic, CCEP, Red Bull, Greene King and Ramsden International.

Despite her short tenure at Unitas, the buying group said she had been instrumental in the implementation of a new Unitas procurement solution. The new system was unveiled last month and aims to help its wholesale members save on operating costs. Managed by procurement specialist Auditel, it offers members centrally negotiated rates on overhead purchases, including energy supply and agency staff.

Unitas said Cooper also delivered the full scope of a central distribution solution as well as a supply chain optimisation strategy.

Finance director Richard Bone is also leaving Unitas to take up a new role within the industry. He will remain until the end of July, until the search for a successor is completed.

Former Bestway Vans finance manager Bone joined Unitas in October 2020. Before joining Bestway he held a similar position at P&H.

“Since Richard joined the company in 2020, he has made an outstanding contribution to Unitas, leading the finance and systems teams in making great strides in the improvement of collection, distribution, and visibility of member earnings,” said Unitas MD John Kinney.

“Richard will leave the finance function in a strong position. Whilst we are sad to see Richard go, we wish him every success in his future endeavours.”