Canned healthy beverage brand Liquid Death has hired former Beam Suntory exec Karim Sadik-Khan to be its chief financial officer (CFO).

Sadik-Khan would bring 19 years of management and finance experience to the Liquid Death fold, the rapidly-growing canned water producer said.

Most recently, he was the CFO of Beam Suntory (BSI) North America. In a 14- year tenure with the US spirits giant, he held several financial leadership roles including senior director of financial planning analysis and senior director of commercial finance.

During his tenure as BSI North America CFO, Sadik-Khan “was responsible for all finance functions” including financial planning and analysis, business support, mergers and acquisitions, accounting, compliance and revenue management, Liquid Death said.

BSI North America, Beam Suntory’s largest and most profitable business unit, grew sales by $600m (£470m) under Sadik-Khan’s guidance.

Prior to joining the spirits maker Sadik-Khan held finance roles at PepsiCo, Dr Pepper-Snapple (now Keurig-Dr Pepper) and IBM.

“At Liquid Death, we’ve driven triple-digit retail scanned sales growth for the past three years, so we are thrilled to bring on Karim, an experienced financial leader in the beverage world, as we execute on further growth and expansion strategies,” said Liquid Death’s founder and CEO Mike Cessario.

“We are scaling a high-growth company with a foundation of strong fundamentals and solid financials, and Karim will be integral to that work,” he added.

“I strongly believe that CPG value creation starts with building great brands, and I’ve never seen a better brand builder than Liquid Death,” said Sadik-Khan. “Liquid Death is a healthy beverage platform with a sizable, global market potential in water, sparkling water, tea, and beyond, and I’m honored to be joining this world-class team at an exciting inflection point for the business.”

Launched in 2019, Liquid Death earlier this year closed a $67m fundraising round valuing the brand at $1.4bn.

The brand, which made its UK debut last year with a range of still and sparkling waters in cans, hit $263m in retail sales in 2023, growing distribution to more than 100,000 shops across the US and UK.