Marks & Spencer has announced Alison Dolan as its new chief financial officer, to take over from interim CFO Jeremy Townsend.

Dolan is currently CFO of leading digital property portal Rightmove, a post she has held since 2020. Her prior roles include chief strategy officer for News UK and a number of senior finance positions at Sky.

Her start date will be announced in due course, according to M&S, while Townsend will remain in the CFO post until May 2025 as planned.

“I am delighted to welcome Alison to M&S as our chief financial officer,” said M&S CEO Stuart Machin.

“We are fortunate to attract somebody of Alison’s calibre who will be a fantastic addition to the leadership team, and with so much experience in fast-paced, digitally-led businesses, will help us in this next phase of transforming M&S.

“I want to thank Jeremy for all his hard work and support. He will leave M&S in the strongest financial health the business has been in for decades. But Jeremy’s not going anywhere quite yet and will, as was always the plan, remain with us until May 2025.”

Dolan said: “I’m delighted to be joining M&S, Stuart, and the leadership team at such an exciting time for the business. As a customer shopping at M&S I’ve always loved the brand and am thrilled to be part of reshaping the business for growth.

“The scale and pace of change are significant and there are so many great opportunities ahead.”

Former Rentokil CFO Townsend has been interim M&S CFO since late 2022, when he took over from Eoin Tonge, who moved to Primark owner Associated British Foods.