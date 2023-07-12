Healthcare giant has Haleon has announced the appointment of Michael Durkin as its new sales director for Great Britain.

With more than 10 years’ experience in sales and marketing in the consumer healthcare industry, Durkin has been with Haleon (previously part of GSK) since the start of his career. He began in 2011 as sales territory manager before rising to such roles as marketing director for pain.

Most recently, he held the position of marketing lead of oral health for Great Britain & Ireland – making him responsible for marketing and innovation, driving stakeholder engagement and developing execution models for GSK’s portfolio. This included delivering a full commercial strategic overview of Haleon’s oral health portfolio, setting a comprehensive three-year growth framework for its brands.

“I am pleased to have Michael leading the Haleon GB sales operations, an integral role in our business,” said Haleon GBI general manager Bas Vorsteveld. Durkin brought “outstanding experience and an incredible track record in sales and marketing, growing categories and brands currently at Haleon and formerly at GSK Consumer Healthcare”.

Durkin, who has succeeded the retired Jon Lewis, added: “Haleon has a fantastic portfolio of brands, coupled with a clear purpose: to deliver better everyday health, with humanity. I’m proud to be part of the business and to continue to build my career here.”

He was “looking forward to leading the sales function and working with our customers to unlock growth in the GB market and develop our vision for self-care”, he added.

His appointment comes as Haleon – which span off from GSK in July 2022 – is reportedly exploring the sale of its nicotine gum business with the aim of streamlining its operation.