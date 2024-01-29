Parfetts has announced a raft of new appointments across the business, which it said will enhance service to independent retailers.

Neil Bradley has been appointed as general manager of the Middlesbrough depot, having previously held supply manager positions at the Somercotes and Sheffield depots.

Joe Tindle and Steve Miller have been appointed as national sales controllers for east and west respectively, forming part of the fast-growing team of retail development advisers.

Pafetts’ head of retail Steve Moore said new national sales controller roles were created to “support the teams in the field” and “provide senior levels of knowledge and experience to all customers”.

Additional appointments include Jimmy Smith’s promotion to supply chain manager at Somercotes – having previously worked as supply manager in Halifax – and Jordan Wadsworth, promoted from chilled buyer to supply manager in Halifax.

“We are continually investing in our team to meet the needs of over 1,200 fascia customers plus all the retail club and independent retailers we service,” said Moore.

“As an employee-owned business, we invest in our people, and Parfetts promotes people from within where possible to reward people for hard work and dedication to servicing our customers.”

“Joe and Steve will support and guide our fast-growing team of over 40 retail experts – including retail development advisors, merchandisers and store development teams. We see this as another enhancement to the industry-leading service we provide.”

Parfetts operates the Go Local and The Local fascias, with over 1,300 stores and one of the largest retail clubs with over 5,000 members.

It operates across the north, Midlands and Wales through a national logistics network, digital channels and eight wholesale depots.