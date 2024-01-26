Sustainable babycare challenger Pura has appointed Katie Morris to the newly created role of sales director.

She comes from Johnson & Johnson, where she spent six-and-a-half years, rising to the position of commercial strategy – revenue growth manager & sales operations director. During her time at the supplier, she led the launches of Aveeno Baby UK and Zarbee’s, managed customer accounts across high street, pharmacy and grocery channels, and focused on delivering ‘best in class’ brand execution across the portfolio.

With more than 15 years’ experience in fmcg, Morris previously worked at Fox’s Biscuits, PepsiCo, Arden Fine Foods and Waitrose, holding titles including category manager, business manager and buyer for biscuits.

She joins the fast-growing Pura to oversee its global sales strategy, about eight months after it made its US debut. In June, the eco-focused brand rolled its plastic-free wipes, low environmental impact nappies, and flushable toddler wipes into Walmart. That followed a £4.3m investment from private equity firm Maven Capital Partners to fund growth in the UK and overseas.

Launched in 2020 by husband and wife duo Guy and Abi Fennell as an online business, Pura is now listed in the likes of Tesco, Asda and Boots. Its nappies alone are worth £418.6k in grocery [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023] across high street retail.

The brand was “delighted to welcome Katie”, said CEO Guy Fennell. Her appointment came “at a crucial time for Pura as we rapidly expand both in the UK and internationally. Katie brings extensive experience, and we are certain she will help us to further strengthen our position in the global marketplace.”

Morris added: “I’m thrilled to join Pura and I’m looking forward to building on the brand’s success in the UK and the US. As a mum of two, I also welcome the opportunity to play my part in helping reduce the impact babycare has been having on the planet.”