Tesco has appointed Gerry Murphy as its new chairman to replace scandal-hit John Allan, who stepped down from in June following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Murphy is currently chairman of fashion house Burberry and ingredients business Tate & Lyle. He will step down from the board of the latter on 1 September when he takes up the new role at Tesco.

Tesco said Murphy had “extensive global leadership experience in both executive and non-executive roles”.

He has previously served as a non-executive director at British American Tobacco, Merlin Entertainments, Novar, Abbey National and Reckitt Benckiser.

His most recent executive role was as group chief executive of Kingfisher, and he has previously led Carlton Communications, Exel and Greencore Group.

Tesco interim chairman Byron Grote said the board was “delighted” to appoint Murphy following an “extensive” search.

“He was the unanimous choice of the board and will bring a record of strong and effective boardroom leadership, as well as a deep understanding of retail and consumer-focused businesses and corporate governance,” he added.

“I know he will be a great support to Ken Murphy and our management team, who welcome his appointment.”

Gerry Murphy said: “Tesco has a very important role to play in its markets, serving customers, communities and the planet a little better every day.

“I’m fully committed to helping Ken and the team deliver on Tesco’s purpose and very excited about the strategic opportunities for growth across the Tesco group. I also want to pay tribute to my predecessor, John Allan, whom I have known for many years.

“John has left Tesco with its business, management and board in great shape and fit for the future.”

Upon Murphy’s appointment, Grote will step down from his role as interim chairman and revert to his previous position as senior independent director and chairman of the audit committee.

Murphy will also become chairman of the nominations and governance committee upon his appointment.”