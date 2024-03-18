YF, the fmcg consultancy formerly known as Young Foodies, has hired consumer goods specialist Chris McLaughlin as non-executive director.

McLaughlin brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the role.

Having started his career at financial services firms Grant Thornton and KPMG, he moved to Kellogg’s, where he spent eight years in various finance and commercial roles.

In 2011, he joined All About Food, which specialises in bringing restaurants brands, such as Nando’s, Pizza Express and Costa Coffee, to retail. He also acted a mentor for the Tesco BackIt scheme for two years until 2018, giving advice to small entrepreneurial food and drink businesses.

More recently, McLaughlin worked at bakery brand St Pierre as commercial director for the UK, Ireland and Middle East, leaving the business shortly after the £300m takeover by Grupo Bimbo.

“With Chris joining the YF team, it gives us even more rocket fuel to accelerate growth in innovation-led brands,” said YF CEO Thea Alexander.

“This will allow us to invest more in supporting brands on their commercial journey and we will partner even more deeply with retailers to unlock value in innovation. It is a critical year for the industry and so we are thrilled to welcome him as part of it.”

McLaughlin added: “I’m delighted to join YF as a non-executive director and am looking forward to working closely with Thea and the team, the YF clients and partner retailers.”