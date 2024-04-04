Name: James Cadbury

Job title: CEO and founder

Company: Love Cocoa and Hip Chocolate

What was your first job? A sales assistant at River Island, where I first discovered my passion for hiding in the stockroom.

What’s been your worst job interview? I was through to my fourth interview with Goldman Sachs and was told the job was pretty much mine. However, the interviewer midway through turned his back to me, and this completely threw me!

What was the first music single you bought? Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison.

“Embrace the journey, cherish the outcome, and always make room for a little chocolate along the way”

How do you describe your job to your friends? Problem-solving whilst eating chocolate.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Seeing the positive impact of planting over 1.8 million trees from selling our chocolate.

What is the least rewarding part? Navigating the cocoa pricing challenges with prices up 230% in a year, but it’s all part of the journey.

What is your motto in life? Embrace the journey, cherish the outcome, and always make room for a little chocolate along the way.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Unlimited travel to source the finest cocoa and inspire new chocolate creations.

Do you have any phobias? My parents have chickens and I really don’t like their feet.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Less greenwashing from some big brands.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? An endless supply of books.

What animal most reflects your personality? The salmon – facing currents head-on, their perseverance on the journey upstream mirrors the resilience needed to work in a scale-up.

What’s your favourite film and why? I recently watched ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ by Wes Anderson.

Its meticulous attention to detail, vibrant storytelling, and unique visual style not only entertain but also inspire creativity and are the style of our Advent calendar for 2024.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Forgetting my name before getting into the lift on Dragons’ Den.

Luckily it came back to me at the last second.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? I’m currently following ’What Willy Cook’ on Instagram and find him funny whilst cooking delicious things.

What would your death row meal be? A Japanese banquet followed by the finest chocolates from around the world, paired with a vintage red wine.