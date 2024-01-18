Name: Sarah Walley

Job title: Off-trade sales director

Company: Lucky Saint

What was your first job? A field sales rep for Cadbury. I was delivered a massive car full of chocolate and sent on my way.

What’s been your worst job interview? Many years ago I worked in category management and went for an interview, only to realise about 15 minutes in that the recruiter had sent me in for a completely different role and I couldn’t answer any questions – the interview ended pretty quickly.

What was the first music single you bought? It was an album, Spice by the Spice Girls. I still have the signed copy from when Geri Halliwell came to my school!

How do you describe your job to your friends? Selling the world’s best alcohol-free beer, to inspire people to drink better.

Or, if you ask my five-year-old “working upstairs in a pub, selling Lucky Saint to shops and taking lots of pictures of beer when we go shopping”.

“Creating more affordable access to the wealth of shopper data retailers hold would allow smaller brands to provide valuable insights to help inform their retailer strategies”

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Seeing our super-ambitious plans come to life in store. Everything in store right now is a great example, I still have to pinch myself when I think about just how far we’ve come as a brand in the last three years.

What is the least rewarding part? Probably all the admin, but it’s got to get done!

What is your motto in life? Shoot for the moon, even if you miss you’ll land among the stars.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Cliché I know, but it would be to be able to work from anywhere in the world.

Do you have any phobias? Too many, but if I had to choose: confined spaces and snakes.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? The democratisation of data would be game-changing.

Creating more affordable access to the wealth of shopper data retailers hold would allow smaller brands to provide valuable insights, to help inform their retailer strategies.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? A full gym set-up please!

What animal most reflects your personality? A dolphin – fun, sociable and curious.

What’s your favourite film and why? Crazy, Stupid, Love. Ryan Gosling… need I say more?

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? When I was at university, I had a trial to be a waitress at a pretty nice restaurant. It was all going well until I dropped a tray of drinks all over a customer, including a glass of red wine. Never have I wanted the ground to swallow me up more. Surprisingly, they still gave me a job.

What would your death row meal be? Beef wellington, treacle sponge and finishing up with a huge cheese course. All washed down with a Lucky Saint!