Name: Josh Puddle

Job title: Co-founder

Company: Momo Kombucha

What was your first job? Making sandwiches and serving customers at the local bakery for £3 per hour, which, even back then was a pittance.

What’s been your worst job interview? I interviewed for a financial role at Pizza Express with the CFO. He asked me when I’d last eaten at Pizza Express and I told him I used to go all the time but hadn’t been for ages because it had become too expensive – the atmosphere of the interview swiftly changed.

What was the first music single you bought? I don’t remember, but quite possibly Never Ever by All Saints. I have been relistening to it recently with my kids along with a lot of other 1990s classics. They particularly like Ironic by Alanis Morissette.

How do you describe your job to your friends? I tell them I’m building the UK’s favourite kombucha.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Building relationships with amazing people. We have the best team at Momo who I feel incredibly lucky to work with, and we have such brilliant stockists who I love getting to know.

These guys and girls have put their lives into building a range of exciting businesses including warm and cosy cafés, speciality food shops, stunning restaurants and some of the best coffee shops in the UK. I’m so grateful that they’ve chosen to support Momo.

What is the least rewarding part? Chasing invoices.

What is your motto in life? Sweat the small stuff.

What’s your nickname? I’ve had a lot over the years, some kinder than others. The most creative was a former colleague who coined “Puddelicious” – one of the worst was an old teacher who called me “Joshua Piddle.”

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Daily lunch at the Elder Press Café, a gem of a spot in West London.

Do you have any phobias? Snakes.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? I’d heavily tax the worst of the ultra-processed, unhealthy foods and heavily subsidise organic, seasonal produce.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? A fridge full of beer and Momo Kombucha.

What animal most reflects your personality? A Labrador – I’m easily bribed with the promise of food.

What’s your favourite film and why? It has to be Rye Lane as it features a bottle of Momo!

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? My most embarrassing is NSFW, but I’m still traumatised from calling my favourite teacher, Mr Ford, ‘Dad’…

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Wim Hof. I’d love to do his breathing exercise every day with the man himself. He’d bring a lot of energy to the brewery and I’m sure a lot of entertainment to the team.

What would your death row meal be? Ganapati Takeaway – if you live in south-east London and don’t know it, you’re missing out.