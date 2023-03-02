Name: Dan Cray

Job title: Founder

Company: Phizz

What was your first job? I was a delivery boy for Terry White Chemists in Melbourne, Australia. I was only 11 years old at the time, but I was eager to start working and earning my own money.

What’s been your worst job interview? My worst ‘job interview’ was with Tourism NT in Australia. I had spent a week consulting with them on their global communications strategy and was unexpectedly offered a job at the end of it. But at 23, I wasn’t ready to make the move to a small town of Alice Springs. The position would have required a significant lifestyle change, and I just wasn’t ready for it at that point in my life. I had to turn down a very good offer and it was a difficult decision, but in the end, it was the right one for me.

What was the first music single you bought? Now that’s a trip down memory lane! I have to say, my tastes have always been a little eclectic, just like my adventures. My first single was ‘My Name Is’ by Eminem, I bought it on CD and there was something special about holding that disc in my hand.

How do you describe your job to your friends? I run Phizz, one of the fastest-growing health supplement brands in the UK. We’re making waves in the grocery market, a top seller in the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s. And we even supply to professional sports teams and airlines!

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Seeing the positive impact Phizz is having on people’s lives. Providing our product to high-profile customers like Liverpool FC and Emirates is incredibly satisfying. Yet, when someone on LinkedIn messages me that they love Phizz or that their friend swears by it, it feels incredibly real and tangible. It’s what drives me and my team every day and makes all the hard work worthwhile.

What is the least rewarding part? When my co-founder was diagnosed with bowel cancer, it was a difficult and uncertain time for all of us. While I am grateful that he has recovered, it was sad to see a best friend leave the company and move back to Melbourne. This challenged us but also taught the importance of resilience and perseverance. Despite this setback, I remain dedicated to Phizz’s mission and success. I now appreciate the importance of surrounding myself with a bigger supportive and dedicated team.

What is your motto in life? I wholeheartedly embrace “Either write something worth reading, or do something worth writing about.” This philosophy is at the heart of how we built Phizz. Our goal is to create products that not only improve people’s lives, but also stand out in the crowd.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Having a Phizz teleportation machine to travel anywhere, any time, without worrying about the cost would be! Travelling is not only a great way to see the world and experience new cultures, but it can also be incredibly inspiring and rejuvenating. Living in a city like London makes travel highly accessible and affordable – it’s one of its best assets.

Do you have any phobias? I haven’t come across any phobias yet. Does bad coffee count?

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Elimination of unnecessary secondary packaging. Too many heritage brands place their products in a larger secondary box for greater marketing visibility. It doesn’t add value to the customer or the planet.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Can I have a satellite phone? If not, probably some fishing gear.

What animal most reflects your personality? A kangaroo. They’re stronger than you think and physically cannot walk backwards.

What’s your favourite film and why? My favourite movie is Gladiator. I love ancient history and a story of perseverance, and it delivers both. It’s a reminder to persevere in the face of challenges.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? My first day at an advertising agency, Dentsu. I showed up dressed in a sharp three-piece suit, ready to make a great impression. But when I walked into the office, I quickly realized that I was severely overdressed. Everyone else was dressed in jeans and t-shirts, and I stood out like a sore thumb – I didn’t live it down.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Our journey has been wild enough to meet several celebrities who were interested in investing in our company. From pop stars to pro athletes, all drawn to what we’re doing at Phizz. But hmm, to put someone behind a desk at Phizz… well we create all-in-one products – so I’d want Lewis Capaldi’s positive energy crossed with Elon Musk’s efficiency.

What would your death row meal be? Fresh and homemade pasta with a bottle (or two) of red wine.