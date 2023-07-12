Name: Laura Shears

Job title: Managing director

Company: Pets Kitchen – trading as Vet’s Kitchen and Vet’s Klinic

What was your first job? First ‘pocket money’ job was washing up in a hotel and first ‘proper’ job was as a commercial apprentice at Peugeot Talbot Motor Company.

What’s been your worst job interview? A video interview with automated questions against the clock… and very poor internet… it didn’t go well!

What was the first music single you bought? Oh Julie by Shakin’ Stevens and Bucks Fizz’s Land of Make Believe. Both on 7”.

How do you describe your job to your friends? Running a pet health company.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? The amazing customer reviews we get when our Vet’s Kitchen food has made a real difference to a dog’s wellbeing, or when our Klinic team receive the plaudits they deserve for great customer service and outstanding pet care.

What is the least rewarding part? Learning that one of our extended family of pets has passed over the rainbow bridge.

What is your motto in life? Better to fail than to regret never having tried!

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? A 911 Porsche Carrera GTS convertible – shark blue with red calipers (without the tax bill).

Do you have any phobias? Snakes.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Bring back the fun and personality within retail. I miss the greeters in Asda and the sense of pride you used to get from the shop floor teams in Tesco. It’s rare to feel the ‘buzz’ in any retailer these days and I think this impacts on standards right across the store.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? First, suncream; second, sunglasses; and third, music or a radio. But I’m not sure if these are classed as luxuries?

What animal most reflects your personality? I just did an online test and I got rodent! (Never trust the internet!) I’d say I am more like a bee as I’m hard-working yet laidback, but if necessary can be protective of people and things I care about.

What’s your favourite film and why? A Beautiful Mind – a true story, an emotional rollercoaster, a glimpse into the challenges of schizophrenia for sufferers and their families and a final scene that causes me to blubber every time. What’s not to love!

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? If anyone had been watching the video interview mentioned above!

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Boy George. I have adored him since I was nine but not sure he would be a great endorsement for petfood. So maybe Luke Pasqualino… strictly because he has an adorable Labrador, of course!

What would your death row meal be? Wagyu fillet steak – medium rare, triple-cooked chips, roasted cherry tomatoes on the vine, creamed spinach and bearnaise sauce with a glass of rioja.