What was your first job? My first real job was at a glass manufacturing plant as a maintenance manager, which got my foot in the door to where I am today with Weetabix.

What’s been your worst job interview? When I was originally applying for work in the UK, I sent out a lot of applications – including for multiple roles within a single company. When they finally called me back to offer me a job, I couldn’t remember which I had applied for, which was an awkward position to be in!

What was the first album you bought? Moby – Play.

How do you describe your job to your friends? I tend to start with “I make Weetabix!”. That usually catches people’s attention and then I very passionately bore them with the detail of how I oversee the Weetabix production process to ensure high-quality breakfast cereals efficiently and safely, by managing a team of amazing people, co-ordinating with different departments, and implementing strategies to improve productivity.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? It’s a two-part answer: the results and the people.

Going through a transformational journey, doing a great job out of it, and seeing it translating in step changing results is amazing – but the memory of those results can fade over time.

Having the opportunity to be alongside great people that are the catalysts of these transformational journeys and observe them flourish as professionals is equally rewarding but lasts much longer (in most cases, for the rest of our lives) and that’s something I really cherish! It ends up being all about the people.

What is the least rewarding part? When I’m away from working and connecting with my teams directly, or in too many virtual meetings! My team is on-site every day and need to be there to do their jobs properly. As I have progressed with my own experience, that has also come with less time being able to collaborate directly on the shop floor, so to speak.

What is your motto in life? It might be a little boring, but always striving towards having a healthy work/life balance.

Being with my family is very important to me and I’m lucky to have the flexibility to take my kids to school or pick them up when it’s important to do so, and ultimately be a very present dad and husband.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Something between a nap pod for a quick power nap after lunch… or an office ball pit for those difficult brainstorming sessions!

Do you have any phobias? Anatidaephobia. Google it! Yes, it’s a thing.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Of course I would have to say an endless supply of Weetabix with a self-replenishing stock of fresh milk and a solar-powered fridge to keep it cool.

What animal most reflects your personality? I would definitely be a wolf. They work as a team and they’re fierce, but ultimately are every sensible and community-driven.

What’s your favourite film and why? I’d have to say Forrest Gump. I loved it when I was younger and have seen it many times since. I think it’s the simplicity, the perseverance and that everything works out naturally in the end despite the hardships.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? The first example that comes to my mind is when I was at university. I was very bad at public speaking then, so used to write out an entire script to read from.

During one presentation with a friend, I lost my place and realised that what I’d written didn’t make any sense – so I looked at him and said, “help me, please!” It’s still a running joke to this day.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Richard Branson. He has remarkable business skills and is known for his emphasis on employee well-being and customer satisfaction, creating a positive and inclusive company culture.

What would your death row meal be? I don’t even need to think about this question! It would be a francesinha, which is a Portuguese meat sandwich topped with cheese and a beer sauce, with bacalhau à brás, which is a mixture of salted cod, olives, onion, garlic and potato. For dessert, pastéis de nata!