Name: Laura Nelson

Age: 26

Job title: Research manager

Company & location: GrowPura, Bedfordshire

Education: Biological Sciences, University of Southampton

Why did you decide to go for a career in food & drink? As part of my degree, I took many modules related to ecology and also crop science. As a result, I was exposed constantly to issues related to climate change, especially in the context of agriculture and our broken food supply chains. I decided the food industry was therefore a place I could make a big impact.

Explain your job to us in a sentence (or two): I manage the R&D trials for a new purpose-built ‘next generation’ vertical farming R&D facility testing GrowPura’s patented, moving hydroponic technology. GrowPura’s novel approach to vertical farming produces better quality products using fewer LEDs and less energy, and the trials aim to provide further scientific validation and optimisation for new products.

What does a typical day look like for you? My daily activities are highly varied as they are dictated largely by the trial requirements, plants’ needs, and whether there are any major trial events such as seeding or harvesting. The day normally begins with a system and plant health check though. No day is the same at the R&D facility – some days are highly practical and based around system maintenance or plant care, and some are focused more on data analysis and general management activities.

“This work really feels like an opportunity to do something good for the planet and make a noticeable positive difference”

Tell us about how you went about applying for your job: The vertical farming industry is so niche that, since I had already dedicated my career to it, it was clear from the get-go that our goals were aligned. I applied for the job after seeing an advert on a UK Urban Agritech newsletter. From there I had two interviews.

What’s the best part about working for a food & drink company? Despite the fact that our food supply chains are broken, everyone needs to eat and they always will. So this work really feels like an opportunity to do something good for the planet and make a noticeable positive difference.

And what’s the biggest misconception people have about working in food & drink? Perhaps that it always involves the preparation of food and drink. It is not always obvious that there are people like myself who work more behind the scenes on the innovation/technology/data side, but the industry needs this at the moment and this generates opportunities.

What advice would you give to other young people looking to get into the food & drink industry? The industry is fast-paced and developing rapidly, so think ahead to future-proof your career and make the biggest impact.

What’s your ultimate career dream? To make a significant contribution to the advancement of sustainable agriculture using technology and research.