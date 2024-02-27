Name: Maiya Patel

Age: 29

Job title: Brand manager – brand equity marketing

Company & location: Müller Yogurt & Desserts, Market Drayton in Shropshire

Education: Aston Business School, International Business & Economics (BSc)

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? I always knew I wanted to work in a role that was creative and I loved performing. At one point I wanted to become a TV presenter just like Konnie Huq on Blue Peter!

Why did you decide to go for a career in food & drink? I worked as a marketing intern in Melbourne during my university placement year, and discovered I really enjoyed the balance of both strategic and creative thinking.

I then got into an fmcg commercial graduate scheme – it was there I realised I was really suited to a fast-paced sector, with lots of exciting innovation and analysis of shopper insight required.

“My family and friends think I have access to an endless supply of yoghurts!”

Explain your job to us in a sentence (or two): Müller is the nation’s favourite dairy brand and my job is simply to help put a smile on the nation’s face.

In slightly more detail… we have various iconic brands, so my primary job is to be a builder and guardian of the overarching Müller brand – to make sure shoppers maintain and grow their love for the brand. So we have a defined ‘masterbrand’ strategy and are now using storytelling to drive love and trust for the brand, across multiple touchpoints.

What does a typical day look like for you? I’m sure everyone says this, but I don’t really have a typical day. However, one thing that stays the same is I always start my day with my favourite – a chocolate croissant!

Generally speaking I work on our creative and strategic plans with the various in-house brand teams and our external agency partners, collaborate with our shopper marketing and studio teams on things like digital and in-store execution, and also keep track of and analyse our equity metrics to ensure we are reaching our targets.

Tell us how you went about applying for your job: Thankfully no tough questions – that I can remember anyway!

My overall takeaway from the process was that it was very simple, straightforward and everyone was very nice. It’s a family-run business and I was made to feel very welcome.

I spotted the job on LinkedIn and applied directly through the Müller website. Very soon HR reached out and I had an initial discussion about the role. They outlined the process and expectations, which included a first and final stage interview.

It was all very straightforward. I was kept informed throughout and thankfully got the role!

What’s the best part about working for a food & drink company? The best part about Müller, apart from working on such a well-loved brand, is my talented and hard-working colleagues – it’s a joy to work with and learn from them everyday.

It’s such an exciting time for Müller. It’s a household brand that’s been around for over 30 years, but there’s a real focus and energy on driving growth for our brands, which ultimately benefits everyone in the supply chain.

And what’s the biggest misconception people have about working in food & drink? My family and friends think I have access to an endless supply of yoghurts!

What advice would you give to other young people looking to get into the food & drink industry? If you enjoy a fast-paced, innovative and collaborative environment then the world of food and drink could be for you.

My advice would be to reach out to companies you are interested in and understand how you can apply for work experience, placements or roles they have available. I know I’m obviously biased, but I’d say Müller is an amazing place to start your career. From apprenticeships to intern placements, there are opportunities right across the business. Everyone I’ve encountered throughout my career has always been really friendly, so just take a look at the website, then reach out and say hello!

What’s your ultimate career dream? I would like to continue developing my management and leadership skills. Then one day I’d love to manage a team within the UK or globally to develop long-term strategic plans, drive results and help others reach their career goals.

And if that doesn’t work out, I could always give Blue Peter a call!